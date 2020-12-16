As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Dec. 16 will become available below:
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 124 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 909.
The county also reported 130 hospitalizations, 21 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 36 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 124.36.
3:55 p.m.: Pettis County reports five COVID-19 related deaths
The Pettis County Health Department reporter five COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, totaling 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The county reported 644 active COVID-19 cases, a 176 active case drop from Tuesday, and 24 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
12:30 p.m.: SSM Health-Audrain starts COVID-19 vaccinations
Dr. Simon McKeown, medical director at the Audrain County Health Department, was the first in line Wednesday morning for a COVID-19 vaccination from his employer, SSM Health- Audrain.
"As the medical director of the SSM walk-in Urgent Care clinic here in town, I encounter COVID-positive patients daily. Today is my 144th shift at work since the pandemic began; this clinic has diagnosed and treated 176 COVID-positive patients to date. I received the vaccine with confidence, having read and understood the literature. This vaccine doesn't just keep me safe: 144 times in these past months, I could have brought the virus home to my own family. On countless occasions I have interacted with elderly or vulnerable people, for whom COVID infection could be very serious, or life-threatening. I will continue to use personal protective equipment, and take all the precautions necessary, but this is another way of ensuring that I don't get other people sick. I would urge anyone who has the opportunity to receive one of the COVID vaccines to do it. These vaccines cannot give you the disease, and they have been proven to be safe and effective," Dr. McKeown said.
The health department is set to receive its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the week of Dec. 21 and is in the process of setting up appointments with non-SSM affiliated doctors offices, dentist offices and other non-hospital affiliated healthcare providers in the county.
12:15 p.m.: MU adds four student cases
MU added four student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 49 active student cases. There have been 2,614 student case recoveries, and four students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All four students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 63.
As of Wednesday, there were also four faculty members, 28 MU staff and three UM System staff who actively have the virus.
10:30 a.m.: Callaway County Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure
The Callaway County Health Department and Fulton Public Schools sent out a news release regarding possible COVID-19 exposure at a wrestling meet. The meet took place on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10.
The release asks individuals who attended the meet to get tested for COVID-19 if they begin experiencing symptoms.
10 a.m.: Boone Hospital Center begins administering COVID-19 Vaccine
Boone Hospital Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff and medical staff, beginning at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,673 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,673 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 353,038.
The state also reported 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,799 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,529 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,665 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,809.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.