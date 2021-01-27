As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Jan. 27 will become available below:
2:40 p.m.: White House publicly releases state COVID-19 reports
For the first time, the White House released state COVID-19 profile reports to the public. The latest Missouri report, with data through Jan. 24, was released Wednesday.
According to the report, Missouri had 9,422 new COVID-19 cases last week, a 52% decrease from the previous week. The state also recorded 274 deaths related to COVID-19, a 20% decrease from the previous week.
According to the report, Missouri had 9,422 new COVID-19 cases last week, a 52% decrease from the previous week. The state also recorded 274 deaths related to COVID-19, a 20% decrease from the previous week.
Of the 661,400 vaccine doses distributed in Missouri, 242,937 Missourians received their first dose and 73,248 Missourians received their second dose.
Missouri is currently in the red zone for COVID-19 cases. Sixty-five Missouri counties, including Boone, are in the red zone as well. Nineteen counties are in the orange zone and seven are in the yellow zone.
1 p.m.: MU adds 4 new cases; 7-day average sees slight increase
MU added four student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 60 active student cases. There have been 2,958 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 62.
As of Thursday, there were also five faculty members, 48 MU staff and two UM System staff who actively have the virus.
12 p.m.: Audrain County reports three new COVID-19 cases
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting three new COVID-19 cases since the last report. There are a total of 40 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Mexico is reporting 24 cases while Vandalia is reporting ten cases. The total number of cases in Audrain County now stands at 1,650.
There have been 50 COVID-19 related deaths in Audrain County.
11:40 a.m.: Capital Region COVID-19 drive-thru closed due to weather
The Capital region Medical Center COVID-19 testing drive-thru is closed due to the inclement weather.
Testing staff will assess the situation as the morning goes on to determine if it will open.
Due to the snowy weather and hazardous driving conditions the Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site is currently closed. We...Posted by Capital Region Medical Center on Wednesday, January 27, 2021
9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports over 1,000 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,444 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 452,937.
The state also reported 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,709 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 1,953 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,579 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,368.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 10.4% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.