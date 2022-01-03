JEFFERSON CITY — With the holiday season over and the omicron variant surging in mid-Missouri, local health officials advise people to seek a COVID-19 test if they are experiencing symptoms.
In Cole County, the number of people who are seeking out a COVID-19 test is increasing. Kristi Campbell, director of the Cole County Health Department, says people should seek advice from their physician before getting tested.
"Based on the evaluation of your physician, that will decide what kind of test you need to determine if it's flu or another illness," said Campbell.
She said calling a doctor or using telehealth options can help determine what steps need to be taken regarding testing. By calling a physician first, testing sites may not be as overwhelmed.
Testing sites across mid-Missouri have been experiencing a large demand of people wanting to get tested. Campbell said the local Cole County pharmacies and testing sites predicted a surge in people wanting to get tested after the holidays.
Campbell said it's likely either felt sick during the holidays but didn't seek out a test or they were exposed and need to be test.
"We did anticipate a surge after the holidays," Campbell said.
Cheri Sanning, the certified physician at Tolson Drug, a pharmacy in downtown Jefferson City, said the staff is preparing to test a surge of people in mid-January.
"We are actually going to be prepared once those test kits come in," Sanning said.
The pharmacy will administer COVID-19 tests to anyone regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms. She said they test many people who are traveling or those who need a negative test result for work.
Right now, Tolson does not have any tests, but the pharmacy will resume testing in mid-January.
In Columbia, MU Health Care announced the testing site will only be administering tests to those who are experiencing symptoms.
Sanning also said people should call ahead at pharmacies or other testing sites to make sure people are able to get tested before leaving their homes.