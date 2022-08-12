COLUMBIA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has streamlined its COVID-19 guidelines, which contains a few sweeping changes to their long-standing coronavirus policy.
While the agency still promotes being up to date with the latest vaccinations, the policy for those exposed to COVID-19 will look different.
Those exposed to COVID-19 were previously recommended to quarantine, but that quarantine is no longer recommended. Now the CDC recommends wearing a mask for 10 days and getting tested on day five.
Previously, students in school were required to test negative before they could come back to school if they had been exposed to COVID. Now that quarantining is no longer recommended, that policy is gone as well.
Isolation guidelines are still in place for everyone sick with COVID-19.
Notably, the CDC has also shifted away from recommending six feet of social distancing, a policy that has existed for most of the pandemic.
KOMU 8 checked in with several local entities to see if the new guidelines will have any changes.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it will not see any operational changes. While the new guidance does limit contact tracing, the health department only uses contract tracing when it receives calls and requests to do so. That transition was made months ago.
There have not been any statewide COVID restrictions in a year. The city of Columbia also has a list with the timeline of all previous city guidelines and restrictions.
MU Health Care is not affected by the new guidelines either. However, more strict guidelines from March are still in place. Two visitors per patient are allowed and visitors for those with COVID-19 will need to be masked.
MU will follow COVID-19 guidance, according to spokesperson Uriah Orland. The university's website lists out their guidelines for the upcoming school year.
The Columbia Senior Center also will not see any major changes. Cece Davis, a senior class instructor, said many seniors still choose to mask, but policies have been optional at the center for a long time.
Columbia Public Schools said it is still reviewing the new guidelines.