COLUMBIA − With the new COVID-19 variant "Pirola" becoming more prominent, a new COVID vaccine looms in the near future.
Dr. Laura Morris, co-chair of MU Health Care's COVID vaccine committee, said the new vaccine will be specifically targeted to the most prevalent COVID variants.
"The new formulation is updated and targeted to the Omicron subvariant xbb1.5," Morris said. "The type of viruses circulating right now, and we anticipate into the fall and winter, are more closely matched to this form."
Morris said health recommendations will be to stay updated on vaccines, especially for older populations.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Sept. 12 to discuss the vaccine, and those meetings have been followed by CDC approval in the past.
After approval, vaccine manufacturers will release the vaccine nationwide. Morris said there is no indication of shortage of materials.
"MU Health Care anticipates having it by the end of September," Morris said.
Across the U.S., different Omicron sub variants make up the majority of cases, and no other variants are on track to surpass the prominence of Omicron.
Morris recommended patients speak with their doctor if they have recently received a different booster in order to not take several boosters back-to-back.
"Most people would need to wait, say, three or four months after they've had a bivalent booster," Morris said.
While COVID numbers are up throughout the country, Morris said they still remain quite low in Columbia, and hospitalizations due to COVID are in the single digits.
Morris believes the general understanding around COVID and its treatment in public health has begun to change.
"So it's time to recognize that this virus is here to stay," Morris said. "Like the flu, and start thinking of it more along those lines."
As time has passed, Morris said there isn't any concern with the original strain, but that people should stay vaccinated with the updated shot to better target the prevalent subvariants.
While public masking or quarantine requirements are long gone, Morris said it would be very challenging to see any kind of return to pandemic-era restrictions.
"It's hard to imagine moving back in time," Morris said. "Having vaccines available, having treatments available all changes the calculus."