COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Missouri, but there is a schedule for who gets it and when.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there four phases to the vaccine rollout.
Phase 1A, which most hospitals are in currently, involves inoculating frontline workers such as doctors and nurses. The idea is to vaccinate those in most contact with the virus first.
Phase 1B includes essential workers (first responders, teachers, energy workers, etc.), people over the age of 65 and people with health conditions that put them at greater risk for health complications should they contract COVID. Health conditions include, but are not limited to, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and chronic heart disease.
Phase 2 of the vaccination plan includes "populations at increased risk." Missouri DHSS lists homeless people and prisoners as examples of this group.
The general population of Missouri will start to receive the vaccine in Phase 3, which is most likely in spring of 2021. However, vaccine distribution may partially depend on where one lives.
In Cole County's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Lenora Adams of SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City said that the hospital is “feeling confident that everyone in the Phase 1A who wants to be vaccinated has been vaccinated.”
Meanwhile University Hospital in Columbia said it still has a great amount of staff in need of the vaccine. In an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News, MU Health communications strategist Eric Maze said the following:
"We have implemented a thoughtful, tiered strategy, in line with the federal vaccine distribution plan, that prioritizes front-line workers in high-risk areas. As we receive more vaccines, we’ll be able to offer the vaccine to additional employees. We are hopeful we’ll receive more vaccinations in the coming weeks."
Anyone looking for more information about the state's rollout plan or the COVID-19 vaccine in general can visit the website of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.