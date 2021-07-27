COLUMBIA- In a release sent to the public, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced its vaccine ambassador program.
While there was no official launch date, in the past week, 30 people have signed up to become volunteers.
Prior to the official launch of the program, there was a smaller group of volunteers that did work similar to the new ambassadors. That small group is helping the new volunteers by answering questions and they are in the process of training the new volunteers.
"You know, I think for some folks that they want to be as helpful as they can, because they care about our community, they care about the safety and health and well being of their fellow community, community members and neighbors," Sara Humm, public information specialist for PHHS, said. "And so certainly, some folks have likely signed up for that reason. And some folks maybe just want more information about how to have those."
The way that the program works is in two ways.
The main way is making sure the public has the information they need about vaccines. The role of the ambassador is to have conversations with family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, etc., and answering questions for those who are interested but might be hesitant to get the vaccine.
This week, the volunteers in the Columbia area are training on how to have those conversations and have the answers that are accurate.
"So having that personal conversation can be impactful in making sure that folks have the answers to their questions, because that's a big part of this, is that to make that decision to get vaccinated, we want to make sure people have their questions answered and that they feel confident in making that decision," Humm said.
The other part of the program is the door-to-door canvassing.
When a vaccination clinic is set up in a neighborhood, the volunteers will go out a few days prior, and just let people know in that area know that there will be a clinic right down the street, so that they have that opportunity to attend when it's in their neighborhood--without having to go across town to get a vaccine.
Since the program is only one week old and ambassadors are still in the training process, it is hard to tell if the work of the ambassadors has been effective at encouraging people to get the vaccine. However, in the initial group of volunteers before the official program was launched, they did do door-to-door canvassing.
The department heard from a few people who came out to events that volunteers were canvassing. Those people say they learned about it through the ambassadors and were inclined to attend.
On Wednesday, July 28, PHHS will host a vaccination clinic in Columbia at the MU Health Care Pavilion from 4 to 7 p.m. They will administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to walk-ins ages 12 and up.
This clinic is hosted in a neighborhood inside a section of one of the biggest Boone County COVID-19 "hot spots," where there has been about 5,734 cases in the 65203 zip code.
"...we have some people who think this is a great idea. And some people who don't think it's a good idea. And that's fine. Our main goal is to educate. And that's what we'll continue to do, because we want to make sure that people have information," Humm said.
The long term goal of vaccine ambassadors is to make sure that they are educating those in Boone County in different ways.
To volunteer to be a vaccine ambassador, sign up here.