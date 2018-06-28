Cow Causes US 54 Accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people suffered injuries after their car struck a cow in the U.S. 54 roadway, west of Missouri 73, Thursday night. Douglas Brown, 55, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 54 when the accident occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brown suffered serious injuries. Rescue workers transported him to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Marcia Brown, 53, suffered serious injuries, and Shelby Brown, 13, sustained moderate injuries. Both passengers were also transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. All of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.