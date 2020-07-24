Coworking space hosts a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY- Campus Coworking Space hosted a lemonade stand with baked goods to celebrate the one year anniversary of rebuilding after the tornado damaged its previous office.

They stand by the mantra that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. On Friday, they set out to extend that idea to Special Olympics in Missouri.

“They’re welcoming their athletes again so they needed PPE for their athletes," said Sarah Bohl, co-owner of Campus Coworking Space. "So we thought our lemonade stand would be a great way to be able to raise money to purchase masks and sanitizers and all the things they need."

President and CEO said she Susan Stegeman was touched by how many people have shown support in helping out where needed in the past year.

“Our community is resilient and people are so giving here,” Stegeman said.

“We estimate that we’ll need about 500, just to start with. Most individuals like you and I even have our own masks and that kind of thing but we want to be able to provide it if people don’t have it. Especially if volunteers come or coaches come with the athletes,” Stegeman said.

Special Olympics of Missouri will be hosting its first state event of the year Sept. 26 in Jefferson City.

Due to COVID-19, events are separated into two different weekends. The second event date will be Oct. 3.

For more information about Special Olympics of Missouri click here.