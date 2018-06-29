Coyle Wins Missouri Mid-Am Championship

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou assistant women's golf coach Mindy Coyle won the 2012 Missouri Women's Mid-Amateur Championship at Old Hickory Golf Course as she shot a three-over 75 in the second round on Tuesday. The 75 moved her two-round total to a four-over 148, putting her five shots ahead of second-place Lacy Shulton.

For the second straight day, Coyle birdied at least three holes, including 16 and 18. She also birdied the 442-yard, par five fourth hole on Tuesday. In all, she birdied eight holes in the two rounds, the most among any competitor in the field. Coyle's 75 on Tuesday was the second-lowest round of the day, trailing only Shulton, who shot a 73.