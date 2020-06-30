Coyote Attacks Spur Humane Society Warning
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri is urging St. Louis-area pet owners to be careful after reports of coyote attacks on small dogs.
The group says it's received several recent reports of attacks by coyotes, which are common in Missouri, including the metro areas.
Owners are urged to supervise their pets when they're outdoors at night. Pet food should not be kept outside, and coyotes and other wildlife should never be fed. Trash cans should also be kept secure.
The society also says dogs should be leashed for walks, and pets' vaccinations should be kept up to date.
Anyone who comes into contact with a coyote should wave arms, clap and shout to try to scare it away.
