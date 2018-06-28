Coyote looks But Doesn't Buy in Bedding Store

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jim Haskell says the Select Comfort store he manages in northern Kansas City keeps its front doors open to encourage customers to come in. And that's not going to change just because a coyote wanders in. The coyote sauntered into the Select Comfort store at the Shops at Boardwalk open-air mall Sunday afternoon. Employee Melissa Bogatch said she, a co-worker and two customers were "shocked" to see the coyote walk into the shop. She said the nervous coyote cowered in a corner, then crawled under several mattresses. Police who were called to the store summoned the Missouri Department of Conservation. Two agents subdued and snared the coyote, then carted it away to be released in countryside near Kansas City International Airport.