CPD addresses the key point of solving crimes

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 05 2016 Nov 5, 2016 Saturday, November 05, 2016 3:38:00 PM CDT November 05, 2016 in News
By: Ming Ma, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department hosted the Fair and Impartial Policing Training Saturday to all Columbia police officers and the community.

The training showed the Columbia Police Department's efforts to recognize and eradicate bias in their officers' decisions.

According to a city news release, the course is based on scientific studies of human bias teaches ways to avoid their influence on decisions. 

The Police Department Sergeant Michael Hestir said this was the exact training that was provided to their officers this year and will continue to be a part of their officers' yearly training curriculum. 

"In order to connect with the community, we thought it was important to share this training with the police so they can see what we train our officers and how we train our officers and the steps we're taking to help our officers perform in fair and impartial manner," Hestir said.  

Hestir said a fair and impartial manner is safe for the officer and it's more effective of solving crimes with justice.

"We all want the police to show up and judge on the fact of the circumstance within the law and not on the bias perception or even implicit bias, which would be a conscious bias," Hestir said. 

Hestir said since 1999, Columbia Police Department has had diversity training. For last couple of years, the CPD has been focusing on fair and impartial policing based on the study of human bias and trying to address these things to provide a safe service and justice to the community.  

"They can actually see that we're taking steps to address implicit bias in our officers and they will trust more than that we have recognized," Hestir said. "And we're trying to make our officers more professional, more fair and that our officers can conduct themselves in an impartial manner."

More News

Grid
List

Trump changes course by ordering FBI investigation into Kavanaugh
Trump changes course by ordering FBI investigation into Kavanaugh
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump ordered a limited, week-long FBI probe of the allegations against his Supreme Court pick, Judge... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Court rejects former trooper's lawsuit in Ellingson drowning case
Court rejects former trooper's lawsuit in Ellingson drowning case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 7:47:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

FNF Week 6: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 6: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Six weeks into the high school football season and the chilly fall weather has finally arrived. The players... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Republicans agree to FBI probe into Kavanaugh, Senate vote delay
Republicans agree to FBI probe into Kavanaugh, Senate vote delay
Washington D.C. (CNN) - Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation was suddenly thrown into doubt Friday as Senate Republicans called for a one-week... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Authorities: Pettis County man tried to make pipe bomb to use on ex-wife
Authorities: Pettis County man tried to make pipe bomb to use on ex-wife
PETTIS COUNTY - A man has been charged with the unlawful manufacturing of a weapon after he allegedly tried to... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Kentucky woman arrested after deputies find 45 pounds of meth during stop
Kentucky woman arrested after deputies find 45 pounds of meth during stop
PHELPS COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman from Kentucky in the Rolla area on Tuesday after finding drugs in her... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 2:29:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Kennesaw Ridge Road break-in and shooting leaves neighborhood confused
Kennesaw Ridge Road break-in and shooting leaves neighborhood confused
COLUMBIA - A break-in and shooting off of Kennesaw Ridge Road left some residents at the Spencer's Crest Complex in... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:56:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Jello wrestling event takes over conversation at Hallsville Funfest
Jello wrestling event takes over conversation at Hallsville Funfest
HALLSVILLE - New additions to the Hallsville Funfest have some residents concerned for how family-friendly the event really is. ... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:33:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Friends of Lincoln University student react to upgraded murder charge
Friends of Lincoln University student react to upgraded murder charge
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury has upgraded charges against the man accused of killing Lincoln University student Charon Session... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Senate Judiciary Committee advances Kavanaugh's nomination to Senate floor
Senate Judiciary Committee advances Kavanaugh's nomination to Senate floor
(CNN) -- The Senate could be forced to delay a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation after Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:09:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Facebook says attack exposed information of 50 million users
Facebook says attack exposed information of 50 million users
(CNN Money) -- An attack on Facebook discovered earlier this week exposed information on nearly 50 million of the social... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Lane, sidewalk closures scheduled on Conley Road beginning Oct. 3
Lane, sidewalk closures scheduled on Conley Road beginning Oct. 3
COLUMBIA - Conley Road will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 5 and Monday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday,... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 12:16:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Friends of shooting victim react to upgraded murder charge against suspect
Friends of shooting victim react to upgraded murder charge against suspect
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury upgraded charges against the man who allegedly killed Lincoln University student Charon Session. ... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 11:50:00 AM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Court rejects former patrol sergeant's discrimination case
Court rejects former patrol sergeant's discrimination case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Sexual Assault Hotline gets 201% more calls during the Kavanaugh hearing
Sexual Assault Hotline gets 201% more calls during the Kavanaugh hearing
(CNN) -- There are plenty of reasons why sexual assault victims stay silent about their abuse. But there's a catalyst... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Court documents say man took missing woman's disability money
UPDATE: Court documents say man took missing woman's disability money
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a man accused of what deputies called social security fraud. ... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

The Latest: Senate panel sets 12:30 p.m. vote on Kavanaugh
The Latest: Senate panel sets 12:30 p.m. vote on Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a key Republican senator Friday, virtually ensuring his... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 9:13:00 AM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Roots N Blues offering free transportation options to help avoid traffic
Roots N Blues offering free transportation options to help avoid traffic
COLUMBIA - This weekend's annual Roots N Blues festival is encouraging people to come enjoy the music, art, and safe... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 7:31:00 AM CDT September 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 50°
4am 50°
5am 49°
6am 49°