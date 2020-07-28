CPD and roll carts expected to be addressed at Monday's City Council meeting

By: Kathryn Merck, KOMU 8 Reporter and Erin Davis, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA- Multiple speakers are scheduled to address the Columbia City Council on Monday, June 20.

On the agenda, five speakers are scheduled to address issues related to racism in policing, particularly with the Columbia Police Department. 

Columbia resident Jacquelyn Watts is expected to speak on the Columbia police department's misconduct, lack of transparency, and not placing them in public schools.

Watts said the Black Lives Matter motivated her to speak about the Columbia police department's lack of transparency and believes they should not be place in schools.

"My main reason for doing it is because of the things I've experienced, seen and know and because I have children," Watts said.

Watts said she feels the increase in conversation about police brutality over the past few months has been reassuring to her, making her confident enough to speak on the issue. 

"For so long, we've been walking on eggshells to speak because we don't want to talk about certain things," said Watts. "We don't want to acknowledge that these issues really exist."

Also on the agenda, Amy Belcher, a Columbia resident, plans to speak on behalf of Columbia solid waste customers pushing for roll carts to replace the current system 

This comes after the city announced it suspended curbside recycling pick-up indefinitely while they continually struggle with a shortage of commercial drivers.

The 'Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts' Facebook group now has over 1,000 members. 

Amy Belcher said the benefits of rolling carts are worth ensuring the safety of those who handle solid waste removal. 

Belcher said this new system would eliminate injures caused by the current system. 

"I don't think anyone thinks we should just keep allowing our guys to be injured," said Belcher. "I hope City Council just starts talking about it, honestly. I hope they move toward allowing roll carts."

For those wanting to comment on either of these issues, written comments received by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20 will be provided to the City Council and filed with the respective agenda item in the City Clerk's Office, according to a message on the agenda.

