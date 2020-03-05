CPD announces a change to one officer per car

4 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, December 12 2015 Dec 12, 2015 Saturday, December 12, 2015 1:48:00 PM CST December 12, 2015 in News
By: Michael Lindquist, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers are back to patrolling by themselves.

In September, the Columbia Police Department announced that two police officers would be on duty for each patrol car to keep the officers safe.

Now, that is being revoked Columbia Police Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer said in an email because the request for an interview was declined.

"With the decrease in call volume, we have moved back to single person units on all shifts," Larimer said. "As we move forward, we will strategically place two-person units in areas where call volume and type dictate." 

A follow up email was sent asking why two officers in one car lasted less than four months and in what areas and situations will two officers be on duty. The email was never responded to.

 

