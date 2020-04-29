CPD arrest wanted man on several felony charges

Roderick Jones

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home and was wanted for several felony charges, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.

Police said they received a tip that the suspect, Roderick Jones, had a vehicle on the 2300 block of Parker Road. Police said they identified the suspect's vehicle and asked neighbors to help determine the residence where Jones might be hiding.

Prior to his arrest, Jones had an active warrant for domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said he also had a $100,000 cash bond only.

Officers said they attempted to make contact with Jones and he barricaded himself in a residence. CPD requested additional resources including members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, Street Crimes Unit and K-9 unit.

Police said a BearCat, a personal protective vehicle, was also at the scene. Jones surrendered after 30 minutes of negotiations with multiple units, according to the press release.

Earlier this year, Jones had been identified as a suspect in a domestic assault incident where he fled the scene of the crime.

He was also seen in this same area on April 16, which led CPD to ask the public for help in locating the suspect. In the press release, CPD said they were grateful for the assistance of the citizens who provided the tip to take a violent felon off the streets.