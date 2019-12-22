CPD arrests man in connection with eight burglary cases

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, July 10 2015 Jul 10, 2015 Friday, July 10, 2015 4:00:18 PM CDT July 10, 2015 in News
By: Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Friday it has arrested a man and found property stolen from eight burglary cases this year.

CPD Public Information Officer Bryana Larimer said detectives arrested 33-year-old Prinston Warren after the department's Criminal Investigative Division and Patrol Unit served search warrants at three houses in Columbia and found stolen property. Larimer said Warren was connected to all three residences.

She said officers found stolen property including electronics, accessories and guns from the following burglary reports this year:

2600 block of Old 63 South - 1/6/15
20th block of Clearview Drive - 1/16/15
2500 block of Shamrock Drive - 2/4/15
1500 block of Secretariat Drive - 3/3/15
200 block of Old Plank Road - 3/30/15
2300 block of Paw Print Lane - 4/16/15
300 block of Burnside drive - 5/1/15
5400 block of Murfreesboro Drive - 6/15/15

Larimer said detectives took out van loads of other stolen property they are working to connect to other open burglary cases.

She said detectives arrested Warren at one of the houses Wednesday on charges of felony distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce a controlled substance, six counts of felony receiving stolen property and second-degree felony burglary. Larimer said detectives found three pounds of marijuana and money in a bedroom at one of the homes and two pounds of marijuana and money at the home where Warren was arrested.

Warren was at the Boone County Jail Friday afternoon on a $218,000 bond. $18,000 must be paid in cash.

