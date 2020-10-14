CPD arrests one after 4 shots fired calls

COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to four separate reports of shots fired in the area of Eastwood Drive and Clark Lane Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Officers first responded to the area around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The last report was around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were able to locate several witnesses who directed them to a residence in the Woodlake Apartments, where they said they heard the gunshots.

Officers searched the area and found several spent shell casings immediately outside an apartment.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment and the vehicle that was determined to be involved. Officers located a handgun and ammunition.

CPD then arrested Jamie Adrian Burns, 26, of Columbia, for the charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).