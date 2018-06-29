CPD asking community for help finding shooting suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday it needs community help in finding a shooting suspect.

CPD said the suspect is on the loose after a shooting Sunday around 1:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Broadway. Officers said they found a cartridge casing in the area.

CPD said a male victim went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder but was uncooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.