COLUMBIA- Columbia police are asking for assistance in identifying the owner of a gray Mercedes that is connected to a shots fired call on Oct. 1 near the intersection of South 9th and Elm Streets.
According to a Facebook post by CPD, the vehicle appeared to have a temporary license plate and a 'louder than normal' exhaust.
There were no injuries or damage reported during this incident.
If you have any information, contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.