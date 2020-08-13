CPD asks for help finding suspect in early-morning incidents

COLUMBIA — In a new briefing Tuesday afternoon, Columbia police asked the public for information on two separate early-morning incidents.

The first incident happened at about 12:33 a.m. on the 10 block of Pendleton Street, according to police. Residents of the home saw a man peeping through the window. They called 911, and the man fled.

At about 2:30 a.m. on East Forrest Avenue, a woman reported that a man tried to climb through the window of her home, and began to make sexual advances at her. He exited the home as she tried to call 911, but shot her while he left.

Officers said the woman was in stable condition.

Because both incidents happened within a two mile radius and within two hours, police believe the same man was involved.

Anyone who lives in areas near Forest and Garth Avenue, Pendleton Street, Hickman Street and Providence Road should be on alert for suspicious activity, according to police.

To report information about these incidents, call the CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.