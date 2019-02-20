CPD confirms death investigation in northeast Columbia

Tuesday, February 19 2019
By: Shoshana Dubnow, KOMU 8 Reporter


COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed a death investigation near the 2500 block at Quail Drive.

Sgt. Harlan Hotten said the investigation is ongoing and family has not yet been notified.

The initial call came in some time before 8:30 p.m.

A KOMU 8 reporter saw officers carry a body bag out of the house around 9:15 p.m. CPD cars cleared the scene shortly afterwards.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]

