CPD delivers batch of untested sexual assault kits in SAFE Kits Initiative

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department delivered untested sexual assault kits from mid-Missouri agencies to the lab as part of Attorney General Eric Schmitt's SAFE Kits Initiative. This is the fourth batch of kits sent to a lab.

“I appreciate the Columbia Police Department and Chief Jones for their assistance in sending these kits off to the lab and their dedication to this issue, and I look forward to continuing to work with law enforcement partners across the state,” Schmitt said in a press release.

The kits collected by CPD came from 18 local law enforcement agencies including the Jefferson City Police Department, the Sedalia Police Department, the Ashland Police Department, the Holts Summit Police Department, the Fulton Police Department, the Moberly Police Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Cole County Sheriff’s Office, and more.

"We support survivors of sexual assault and embrace the collaborative efforts to empower them in this process. It is our honor to work with the Attorney General's Office in their efforts to assist other agencies in pursuing justice for these offenses,” Columbia Police Department Chief Geoff Jones said in the release.

In total, CPD sent 160 kits to the lab.