CPD detectives ask for help in vandalism suspects' identification

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department detectives are asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects.

They said the two suspects vandalized several vehicles in the 5th and Walnut Parking Garage. The vandalism happened early Friday morning.

Security footage captured what the two suspects look like.

If anyone knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspects in the photos below, contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.