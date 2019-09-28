CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will restrict traffic and parking in the areas of Broadway, Old 63 and East Walnut.



East Walnut will be closed from Old Highway 63, walnut will be westbound only from Old Highway 63 to William St. and Old Highway 63 will be northbound only from Jack Estes to Hickson.



According to a press release Parking in the East Walnut neighborhood will also be restricted. Only those with a neighborhood pass can park in the neighborhood, others risk a $50 fine and towing.



These changes began Friday at 3PM and will continue shortly after gates open to after they close Saturday and Sunday.



There is no event parking and the festival has provided designated Uber and Lyft drop-off areas off Old 63.



To get to the event without paying for the ride, you can catch a Go COMO or yellow school bus which will be transporting festival-goers to and from the festival all weekend.

You can catch these shuttles by all of the downtown parking garages which are free to park all weekend.



Download the Roots N Blues and Go COMO app to get details on the shuttles.