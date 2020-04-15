CPD find human remains near I-70 and Stadium Blvd

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department found human remains near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday.

An individual reported finding them, and upon arrival, officers were able to confirm they were human remains.

The body was heavily decomposed, according to the news release.

"The Boone County Medical Examiner was contacted and the remains were transported to the medical examiner's office for further analysis," the release said.

At this time, a cause of death and identity has not yet been determined.

The case is currently being investigated. CPD is asking anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS to remain anonymous.