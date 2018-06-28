CPD holds coffeehouse event to engage with the public

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event Thursday morning.

Officers were in the coffee shop at Lucky's Market located on Providence Road.

Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said the chats are a great opportunity to hear from the public because officers are usually "running from call to call."

CPD hosted a series of four town hall events in October in an effort to strengthen community relations. Issues brought up during those town halls were staffing issues, gun violence and racial bias.

Stroer said the department will continue to plan events like the town halls and coffee shop discussions.