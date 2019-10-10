CPD increases foot patrol for Homecoming weekend

12 hours 54 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 3:49:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News
By: Sydney Moran and Austin Walker, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - If you see more police around on Saturday, don't be alarmed. 

With M.U. homecoming just days away, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) wants to ensure everyone's safety.

"I think there's going to be an increase in activity since there are so many more people here for homecoming," Columbia resident Olivia Kloeckner said.

There will be more officers on foot patrol in downtown Columbia, Greek Town and east campus. MUPD is stationed in Greek Town, while CPD is stationed downtown and east campus.

The added foot patrol is something CPD has done in the past.  Assistant Chief of Police Jill Schlude said extra officers helps promote safety and provide crowd control.

While people are celebrating on campus, the festivities travel off campus too. Many people will be celebrating at the bars. One bartender said his bar shouldn't raise any red flags.

"We usually see fights in the younger crowds," The Shot Bar bartender Dylan Koeing said. "For homecoming, it's almost always parents and alumni are coming into town which just means more money for the bar and really no fights."

Bouncers are trained in several areas ranging from hospitality to active shooter training. Despite their experience, some said police add that extra layer of safety and benefits everyone. 

"When I worked in venues, we appreciated having law enforcement around," said Zachary Rugen who consults on night club security. "It certainly made our job easier."

Rugen said it's important to work hand in hand with the police department to get the job done.

"It's a big weekend for all the venues, big hands on deck."

Schlude said there will be eight officers and one sergeant added to the downtown and east campus area. 

More News

Grid
List

WNBA star brings attention to what she says is a wrongful conviction in Missouri
WNBA star brings attention to what she says is a wrongful conviction in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Jonathan Irons has been confined to an orange jumpsuit for almost 23 years in the state prison... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 7:41:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

National grant set to boost business on Columbia Business Loop
National grant set to boost business on Columbia Business Loop
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two separate Columbia organizations announced a $40,000 national grant from Recast City on Wednesday. The grant... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Amtrak passengers wait outside in Jefferson City
Amtrak passengers wait outside in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Passengers at the Jefferson City Amtrak station will be spending a little more time in the elements... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 5:19:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

CPD increases foot patrol for Homecoming weekend
CPD increases foot patrol for Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA - If you see more police around on Saturday, don't be alarmed. With M.U. homecoming just days away,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 3:49:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Snow Palooza looks to educate public on maintaining winter roads in Columbia
Snow Palooza looks to educate public on maintaining winter roads in Columbia
COLUMBIA -This year's Snow Palooza is going to look a little different than past years. For the first time on... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Touch-a-Truck brings sensory friendly fun to Columbia
Touch-a-Truck brings sensory friendly fun to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A spin on the popular Tons-of-Trucks event was held at Cosmo Park on Wednesday. Touch-a-Truck was designed for... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Police search homes for 2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting
Police search homes for 2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A fugitive suspected of taking part in a mass shooting last weekend at a Kansas... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Bicentennial Bridge becomes community debate
Bicentennial Bridge becomes community debate
JEFFERSON CITY - The city council announced the Bicentennial Bridge is expected to officially have a contractor by November 1... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Woman charged in Darnell Gray death case released on bond
Woman charged in Darnell Gray death case released on bond
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman facing charges in the death of a young boy was released from jail late Wednesday... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 1:56:00 PM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

One arrested for allegedly shooting at car in Jefferson City
One arrested for allegedly shooting at car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in central Jefferson City. A news release said... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 10:44:00 AM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
COLUMBIA - City officials and residents of the Bryant Walkway Apartments in Columbia celebrated the completion of renovations with an... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 9:00:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
COLUMBIA - Physical therapists with MU Healthcare's Children's Therapy Center and an army of volunteers came together to help make... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 8:35:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Neighbor and mother both charged in connection with rape of 16-year-old
Neighbor and mother both charged in connection with rape of 16-year-old
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Two Fulton women are charged in connection to a rape case involving a 16-year-old boy. 24-year-old Hayleigh... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 7:42:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
COLUMBIA - Columbia council member Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal matter... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Centralia police officer charged with sex crime involving minor
Centralia police officer charged with sex crime involving minor
ST. LOUIS - An officer from the Centralia Police Department was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday with using interstate... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 4:52:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Senator Josh Hawley comments on recent political news
Senator Josh Hawley comments on recent political news
COLUMBIA – Josh Hawley came to Columbia Tuesday to comment on the recent impeachment news, the president’s decision to withdraw... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Jefferson City clarifies regulations on motorized vehicles
Jefferson City clarifies regulations on motorized vehicles
JEFFERSON CITY - City leaders voted to amend an ordinance clarifying what qualifies as a motorized bicycle and where people... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

MU Police release statement on assault of international student
MU Police release statement on assault of international student
COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon concerning an assault that occurred early on the morning of Sunday,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
5am 62°
6am 61°
7am 61°
8am 62°