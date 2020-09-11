UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to a death investigation, according to an email from CPD.
Police told KOMU 8 News Friday morning that no foul play is suspected at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update you with any new information.
