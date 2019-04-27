CPD investigates juveniles involved in BB gun attacks

COLUMBIA - Police officers have responded to several reports of suspects using BB guns to destroy car and house windows, glass doors and more.

Some victims shot by the BB guns have had to go through surgery to get the pellets removed.

Police have identified that the incidents were organized by a group of kids. The suspects have been interviewed and identified. Some of the damage done could result in felony charges.

Officers warn against using the BB guns in the area and how they could be mistaken for actual firearms.

"When they arrive on the scene, officers won’t initially know if it’s a real gun or if it’s a BB gun, airsoft gun or something other than a real weapon," Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones said.

Jones urges parents, guardians and members of the community to help guide the young people in their lives to be responsible.