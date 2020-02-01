CPD investigates armed robbery at United Credit Union

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded late Tuesday afternoon to a report of armed robbery at the United Credit Union on Falling Leaf Lane.

There was one suspect who entered the bank and showed a handgun. He took money and drove away in a dark-colored four-door sedan. No injuries were reported.

CPD said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any additional information can contact CPD or CrimeStoppers.