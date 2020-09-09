CPD investigates armed robbery near north Columbia

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the 3900 block of Oakland Gravel Road on Saturday, Sept. 5.

CPD responded to the report at approximately 11 p.m.

According to the release, the victim said he was approached by one suspect who demanded his wallet and other personal items while displaying a handgun.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a white shirt, approximately mid-30s, 5'8 and about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to update you with any new information.