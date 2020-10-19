COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to an unconscious person on the side of the road in the 3300 block of Paris Road around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The person has been identified as 46-year-old Christine Horn.
Upon arrival, police began CPR until EMS arrived.
During the investigation and based on injuries, it was determined that Horn was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene.
Officers located debris that was left behind. It is suspected that the vehicle is a newer year White Volkswagen Jetta. Damage is visible on the passenger side
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.