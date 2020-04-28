CPD investigates shots fired in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Bodie Drive on Sunday night for multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers found shell casings in a two block area. One residence and two cars were struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.