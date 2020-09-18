CPD investigates two shots fired incidents, arrest one suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are investigating two separate shots fired reports in west and south Columbia from Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the first incident in west Columbia around 6 p.m. Thursday to the area between Ridgeway Avenue and Sanford Avenue on West Worley Street.

Police found shell casings and damage to a vehicle, residence and street signs.

Witnesses in the area described a white SUV chasing a small white or light gray car.

According to a press release sent out by CPD, one witness described the shooter as a thin, Black male in his 20s with short hair.

Officers found one of the cars in the 1300 block of Haven Road. The passengers told officers they were fleeing from another car shooting at them.

One of the passengers, Brian McClaine, was arrested for having an outstanding arrest warrant for driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Officers responded to the second incident in south Columbia around 8 p.m. to the 1700 block of Telluride Lane. At the scene, officers found shell casings and damage to one vehicle and a residence.

According to the press release, witnesses reported a male wearing a white or gray jersey with red lettering on the back was running from the scene.

No injuries were reported from either incident.

CPD is currently investigating both incidents of shots fired. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.