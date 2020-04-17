CPD is looking for armed and dangerous suspect near Vandiver Drive

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is looking for Roderick Jones, 36 of Columbia. They are looking for him in the area of Vandiver Drive and Parker Street.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a 5"10 black male in his mid 30's with short hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans. He has active charges for domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

If you see someone matching this description, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.