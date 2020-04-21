CPD looking for man they say robbed a liquor store
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers are looking for a man Thursday after they say he robbed a liquor store Wednesday night.
Officer Latisha Stroer said officers responded to Loop Liquor & Food Mart on Business Loop 70 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery.
Stroer said the investigation found a man had entered the store with a handgun, demanded money from the clerk and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported during the robbery, according to Stroer.
Stroer said the Columbia Police Department had a K9 unit assisting with the search for the suspect, but the suspect's description is too vague.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.
