CPD looking for men they say broke into home, tied up victim

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said three men armed with handguns broke into a home early Thursday morning. Officers said there were six victims inside including three children ages 1, 4, and 5. Two women, ages 21 and 25 were also inside.

Police said the suspects tied up a sixth victim, a 52-year-old male, and hit him in the head. They said the suspects demanded money and searched the apartment in the 3300 block of Premier Lane.

Police said the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The male victim has been released from the hospital. The other victims were not injured during the robbery.

Police do not have a clear description of the suspects.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to include more information about the suspects.]