CPD make second arrest in connection to United Credit Union armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a Jefferson City man in connection to an armed robbery on Jan. 7 at the United Credit Union located on Falling Leaf Lane, according to a CPD press release.
Jamaar Curtis, 37, was charged with one count of robbery in the 1st degree and one count of armed criminal action.
With the assistance of the Jefferson City Police Department, Curtis was identified as a second suspect and arrested on Feb. 11 for an unrelated charge on a no bond warrant issued through the Division of Probation and Parole.
