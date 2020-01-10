CPD: Man stole rental car, led police on chase
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers arrested a man for stealing a rental car and running from officers.
According to a news release from CPD, officers tried to stop a Chevrolet Malibu for a lane violation on Ballenger Lane around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers said Zachary Bradley, 23, would not pull over and police chased after the car.
Officers followed him to Hinkson Creek Road and then to a private drive off of Hinkson before Wyatt Lane.
While officers were chasing him, the suspect got out of the car and ran away. Boone County Sheriff deputies helped Columbia police take Bradley into custody.
Prosecutors charged him with second degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
While in custody, CPD learned Bradley's car was connected to a reported burglary on Monday at the Hertz Car Rental on Rangeline Street. The officers also found Bradley had a Nissan Sentra fob connected to the burglary.
Multiple vehicles were stolen in the burglary at Hertz, according to CPD. Hertz identified the Chevrolet Malibu Bradley was driving. The rental company also says a silver Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Accent and 2019 White Jeep Cherokee with a Texas license plate were stolen.
Columbia police do not believe Bradley acted alone and officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
