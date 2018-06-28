CPD, NAACP and community groups hold press conference on violence

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, July 09 2016 Jul 9, 2016 Saturday, July 09, 2016 2:12:00 PM CDT July 09, 2016 in News
By: Tyler Emery, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department and two community organizations held a joint press conference Saturday morning to address the growing violence nationwide. 

The press conference started at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

Speakers included Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, former president of Missouri's chapter of the NAACP, Mary Ratliff, executive director of the Youth Empowerment Zone in Columbia, Lorenzo Lawson, and Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton.

This comes after the past week's events where five Dallas police officers were shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest. The protest was organized after two recent shootings of black men by police officers.

Mayor Treece began the press conference by asking that the community come together in unity and support for the victims of the recent shootings. He wants Columbia to celebrate its diversity.

Mary Ratliff with the NAACP spoke next. She asked for the joint meeting with the city, police department and Youth Empowerment Zone.

She said she is deeply troubled by the recent shootings and mourns the deaths of the police officers killed in Dallas and the men shot in Louisiana and Minnesota. 

Ratliff said that she believes most police officers are fair, but some show "dishonor to the uniform they wear."

She said it needs to be acknowledged that there are racial issues in Columbia as well as a mistrust between police and citizens.

"Racial profiling has to stop," Ratliff said. "We are calling for a truce between our black brothers and sisters and police."

Ratliff said Columbia can be a model city if law enforcement and community members make changes to work together.

Lorenzo Lawson spoke next about his daily experiences working with youth in Columbia through the Youth Empowerment Zone.

Lawson said while youth in Columbia may not be murdered by police officers, they are "murdered academically" by having the highest rate of dropout in Columbia's public school system. He also said youth are "economically being murdered" in Columbia due to an inability to find jobs. His biggest concern though is youth "being murdered in the judicial system."

"We can't continue to let our young people be hopeless because when you're hopeless, you will pick up one of those rifles because 'I don't have nothing to lose anyway'," said Lawson.

Burton continued by addressing the shootings in Dallas and noting that he began his law enforcement career 39 years ago with the Dallas Police Academy. 

Burton said that the Columbia Police Department has some challenges ahead but things are going to be different.

When asked how he ensures officers treat everybody the same when doing traffic stops, Burton said CPD officers do not racially profile and that data does not go far enough to show reasons why officers stop people in traffic.

He said CPD officers have had procedural justice training performed by the federal government, are currently in implied bias training and most officers have had crisis prevention training.

Burton also said they are working on de-escalation techniques.

"We don't use force. We respond to resistance," Burton said.

All officials who spoke said they want to work together to make changes in the wake of national violence and make Columbia an example that other cities in America can see as progressive. 

Ratliff said she doesn't want another task force created to do nothing. She wants them to sit down together and create a strategic plan to move forward.

"We've got a problem and we've got to solve it," Ratliff said. "We need to make sure we don't have Ferguson's and Louisiana's and all those places, and Dallas and all those things, here in Columbia by getting on top of it beforehand."

Virginia Law has lived in Columbia for over 40 years and she attended the press conference. She said she supports the police force when they do their job right.

"If they don't, they are not a resource, they are instead a negative force and we certainly don't want that. That's why I was here," Law said.

Law enforcement agencies across the nation are making changes to police forces such as de-escalation training and allowing police officers to patrol in pairs or teams.

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
31 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:51 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 93°