CPD officers investigate Thursday mid-day shooting in central Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to shots fired at Pendleton Street and Trinity Place Thursday around 1:35 p.m.

Officers found several shell casings near Trinity Place.

According to a CPD press release, witnesses said they saw a white vehicle leaving at the time of the shooting.

Police found the suspect vehicle at Douglass Park and found bullet holes on the car.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Witnesses also said they saw two males fleeing the area after the shots were fired. The first suspect is described as a "skinny Black male" wearing a purple hoodie and green tennis shorts, according to the press release. The second suspect is described as a "heavy set male" whose race is unknown wearing a gray hoodie, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.