COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said no one was injured after a shot was fired on Paris Road in Columbia Saturday evening.
CPD confirmed officers discovered one shot was fired and no injuries occurred. Police said the suspect was possibly at a home on Carol Drive where the officers responded to and located the suspect's vehicle in the driveway.
Police said contact was attempted to be made with the suspect once at Carol Drive. CPD said the suspect turned herself in and was taken into custody.
The identity of the suspect has not been released, CPD said this is an active investigation.
According to CPD no property damage occurred at the scene of shot fired and the officers wrapped up investigation at the scene around 7:30 p.m.