CPD plans to build a levee to help find Mengqi Ji

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has decided to build a levee as early as next week as the next step in searching for Mengqi Ji, a Columbia woman that went missing on Oct. 10, 2019.

Ji was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Elledge, who was indicted for first degree murder in her case on Feb. 28, 2020 after five months of police investigation.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said they will try to find Mengqi Ji beginning as early as next week.

"We have a professional, ethical and moral obligation to find Mengqi Ji," Jones said in the release. "She can no longer speak for herself, and there is a man charged with murder, so our efforts will have a profound impact on the lives of many."

CPD released a community briefing video along with the news release that gives further information on how the levee at the Lamine River will be built. It also details why this plan will help the investigation move forward.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.