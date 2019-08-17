CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains

COLUMBIA - A preliminary autopsy performed on Friday could not determine the gender or age of the infant remains found in north Columbia on Thursday.

Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said the child was found in "such a state of decomposition" that no new details could be determined.

Hunter said the department is contacting outside anthropologists to help with those details.

He did confirm that it was an employee of McKnight Tire who alerted authorities of the body.

Detectives are currently following up on tips that have been called in, and the department is still encouraging anyone who has any information to contact CPD at 573-874-7423 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.