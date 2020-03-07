CPD receives grant to increase traffic enforcement
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department received a Hazardous Moving Violation (H.M.V.) grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Traffic Division.
This grant will allow CPD to put more officers on the streets to increase traffic enforcement for hazardous moving violations over the next 4 weeks.
Police will be focusing on Grindstone Parkway, Rock Quarry Road, Broadway, Providence Road, Stadium Boulevard, Paris Road, I-70, Hwy 63, Bus. Loop 70, Rangeline Street, Vandiver Drive, and Clark Lane.
