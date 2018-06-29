CPD responds to two armed robberies

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate armed robberies Tuesday night.

The first roberry occurred at 7:29pm at Midwest Petroleum off of South Providence Road. Just nine minutes later, CPD responded to another armed robbery at Dominos off of Green Meadows Way.

Both suspects are males who entered the businesses with armed handguns and left with undiclosed amounts of money. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department.