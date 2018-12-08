CPD searches for two suspects in armed robbery at The Den

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department was looking for two men who officers suspect robbed The Den late Wednesday night. CPD dispatched officers to the student apartment complex around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and the search continued into Thursday.

A press release from CPD said there were four people inside of the apartment when two men entered with a gun. The men demanded money and grabbed electronics from the apartment before running out.

There are no reported injuries.

The Den did not inform residents about the robbery until about 2:30 on Thursday afternoon.

By that time, many renters had heard about it from other sources.

"Someone put in our group text that the robbery happened," resident Urma Redmond said. "He actually had heard about it from another resident."

Redmond said the robbery took place in her building, Building 4.

"It's understandable that they did not have a lot of information," Redmond said. "It just would have been nice to hear it from them."

The Den's manager said she does not have a statement. KOMU 8 never heard back from CPD concerning further developments in the case.

The Den sent out the following email to residents just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to fix style errors and add the email from The Den.]