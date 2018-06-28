CPD Searching for Missing Boy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are searching for a missing boy.

17-year-old Clayton McKenzie is a white male, 5'10", 160 lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes. Clayton was wearing blue jeans, checkered shirt, Converse shoes, gray hooded sweatshirt and possibly glasses.

Clayton has a disability that requires he take regular medications.

Clayton was with his mother who had an appointment in the area earlier this morning. When she returned to her car, Clayton was gone. Due to his disability and related health issues there is concern for Clayton's safety.

If you have seen Clayton, or think you may have seen him, please contact police immediately by calling 911.