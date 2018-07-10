CPD set to close portion of Old Route K during football games

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 26 2014 Aug 26, 2014 Tuesday, August 26, 2014 6:17:00 AM CDT August 26, 2014 in News
By: Jordan Bowen, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department plans to close a portion of Old Route K during Mizzou's home football games according to their plan they released Monday.

Police say the road closure is an effort to stop the illegal parking along the narrow two lane stretch of road in order to improve the safety of pedestrians. The closure will stretch from the bridge at Hinkson Creek south past the Mizzou tennis courts to the North entrance of the Providence Hill Apartments.

Police say the illegal parking makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass through the area.

They plan to close the road 3 hours before each game through the end of the games.

Mizzou's first home football game against South Dakota State begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The road closure is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m.

